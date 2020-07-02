A Pierce City man accused of sodomizing another young man with a sexual device while he was passed out at a party in Sarcoxie received a suspended imposition of sentence when he pleaded guilty this week to an amended charge.
Noah E. Hayes, 22, pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree assault at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea bargain calling for a suspended imposition of sentence and probation, and assuring the defendant he would not be required to register as a sex offender. Hayes had been facing a more serious felony charge of first-degree sodomy.
Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
According to the 20-year-old victim's testimony at a preliminary hearing in January 2018, the assault took place at a party on Oct. 7 where he passed out from drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. When he woke up, he realized he had been assaulted with a sexual device.
He testified that there were about six people at the party, including his girlfriend. He knew some of the others but had never partied with Hayes previously, he said. He later found photos on his cellphone depicting what had been done to him while he was passed out on a floor. His girlfriend told him that Hayes took the photos, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.