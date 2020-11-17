A Carl Junction man was granted a suspended imposition of sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in a shooting incident.
Brian Beebe, 20, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a Class E felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement calling for the suspended imposition of sentence. He had been facing a Class B felony count of the offense, which carries from five to 15 years in prison.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
The conviction stems from a shots-fired incident April 6 near County Road 290 and Hunter Road near Carl Junction. A probable-cause affidavit states that Beebe admitted to a Jasper County deputy that he had fired a .40-caliber handgun from a vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting.
The defendant's admission led to the search of a bedroom, where deputies purportedly seized several firearms and suspected drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.