NEVADA, Mo. — A Fort Scott, Kansas, man received a suspended sentence this month when he pleaded guilty to an assault of a woman in Nevada, Missouri.
Carl J. Robinson Jr., 50, pleaded guilty July 14 in Vernon County Circuit Court to second-degree domestic assault in a plea deal dismissing a related count of second-degree rape and calling for a suspended sentence. Circuit Judge David Munton assessed the defendant seven years for the conviction, but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.
Robinson assaulted a female acquaintance Feb. 11 inside her home in Nevada. The woman told police that he came to her door knocking loudly at 2 a.m. and she let him in out of fear he would break the door.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that he then grabbed her and sexually assaulted her despite her protestations and repeated requests that he stop. He claimed the sex was consensual and denied use of any force, according to the affidavit.
