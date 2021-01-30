NEVADA, Mo. — A Walker man received a suspended imposition of sentence and probation when he entered an Alford plea this month to a reduced charge in a child molestation case involving an 11-year-old victim.
Rolla J. Hamilton, 51, entered an Alford plea Jan. 15 in Vernon County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree sexual abuse in a plea agreement calling for the suspended sentence. He had been facing two counts of second-degree child molestation, an offense that carries a punishment range of five to 15 years in prison.
An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial. Judge David Munton accepted the plea agreement and granted the defendant a suspended imposition of sentence with five years of supervised probation.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges following an investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri Department of Social Services stated that Hamilton molested an 11-year-old girl on multiple occasions between the years 2016 and 2019.
The affidavit states that the defendant denied having touched her inappropriately other than a couple of times when they were “wrestling around.” The document states that he initially agreed to undergo a computerized voice stress analysis concerning the allegations but ultimately did not show up to take the test.
