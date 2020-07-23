NEVADA, Mo. — A 28-year-old defendant recently pleaded guilty in Vernon County Circuit Court to a reduced charge in a statutory rape case and received a suspended imposition of sentence.
Issac D. Wilkins, of Walker, pleaded guilty to third-degree child molestation in a plea agreement allowing the suspended imposition of sentence, and Associate Judge James Nichols accepted the plea bargain and placed Wilkins on supervised probation for five years.
Wilkins had been facing a more serious charge of first-degree statutory rape for having sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl in April 2019. A probable-cause affidavit states that he took the girl cruising the countryside in his pickup truck and plied her with alcohol before forcing himself on her in the backseat of the truck.
When interviewed by an investigator with the Vernon County Sheriff's Department, Wilkins denied having seen the girl drink any of the alcohol he purchased at a store prior to taking her for a ride, according to the affidavit. He further claimed the sex was consensual and that he did not know she was underage.
