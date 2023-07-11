A 50-year-old defendant was granted a suspended imposition of sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to assaulting a friend almost five years ago.
Kelly P. Kish, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of third-degree assault in a case in which he initially faced a more serious charge of second-degree assault.
Kish's plea agreement with the Jasper County prosecutor's office called for the suspended imposition of sentence, which Judge David Mouton granted, placing the defendant on unsupervised probation for five years.
The conviction pertains to an incident Nov. 1, 2018, at a residence in Webb City, where Kish attacked Phillip R. Ben, 60, of Independence, for no apparent reason while Ben was asleep, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The victim suffered a broken arm, a fractured orbital socket and cuts to his face requiring five stitches above an eye and another on his lip.
