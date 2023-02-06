A 48-year-old Carterville man pleaded guilty Monday to methamphetamine and weapon charges in a plea deal allowing suspended sentences.
Jerry T. Kyne pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon in a plea bargain calling for consecutive suspended sentences of seven years for the drug conviction and three years for the weapon count.
A third, more serious count of second-degree trafficking in drugs that Kyne was facing was dismissed under terms of his plea deal, and Judge David Mouton placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
The charges pertain to a traffic stop for an equipment violation July 17 in Webb City. Kyne was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after some field sobriety tests.
A loaded handgun and two bags containing about 3.5 grams of meth were found on his person and in his vehicle during the arrest, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
