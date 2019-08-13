A Joplin man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in an identities theft case and received a suspended sentence.
Joshua S. Miller, 38, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to felony counts of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance in a plea agreement calling for suspended five-year sentences on each conviction. Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea and sentenced Miller to five years on each count, with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
Miller had been facing a Class B felony count of trafficking in stolen identities in the case in which he pleaded guilty to the lesser felony offense of receiving stolen property. The conviction pertains to an arrest Oct. 10, 2018, in Webb City when he was found with seven debit or credit cards and a Missouri non-driver's license, all of which had been reported stolen in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The drug conviction stems from a 2017 arrest by a Jasper County sheriff's deputy. Miller's plea deal also dismissed two other felony drug possession counts he was facing from arrests in 2016.
