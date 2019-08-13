A judge granted a Joplin man suspended sentences this week on felony drug and firearm convictions.
Judge David Mouton at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court sentenced Brandon W. Oakes, 27, to four years each on felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. The judge further ordered that execution of the sentences be suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The convictions stem from separate arrests in April and December 2018. In the December drug-related case, he at one time also faced an armed robbery charge. But that charge was dismissed in February because of a lack of cooperation with the prosecutor's office on the part of the victim.
Oakes was accused of robbing Joshua M. Norris, 25, on Dec. 22 in the 100 block of North Maple Avenue in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit asserted that he deprived Norris of his wallet containing $200 and a backpack by displaying a large knife and metal pipe, and hitting Norris in the knee with the pipe.
Police said they caught Oakes with the items a short time later as well as a small bag of methamphetamine, the basis for the felony drug conviction.
The firearm conviction pertains to an arrest April 28 after a vehicle stop at Ninth Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Two 12-gauge shotguns — one of them sawed off — were discovered inside a vehicle Oakes was driving. Court documents indicate that Oakes was convicted of a felony drug offense in Oklahoma and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.