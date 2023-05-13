MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 32-year-old man last week became the last of six defendants to have his methamphetamine trafficking charges resolved.
Johnnie E. Smith, of Springfield, entered an Alford plea Tuesday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a count of delivery of a controlled substance in a plea deal granting him a suspended imposition of sentence. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the probability of a conviction if the matter proceeded to trial.
Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and placed Smith on supervised probation for three years.
Smith had been charged with the more serious offense of second-degree trafficking in drugs following Lawrence County deputies' seizure of more than two pounds of meth, some Dilaudid pills and and a handgun on Sept. 18, 2018, at an apartment in Mount Vernon.
Benjamin N. Hauck, 41, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty in 2020 to delivery of a controlled substance and received a five-year prison term. Jonathan D. Galbraith, 45, of Springfield, pleaded guilty in 2020 to a related count of stealing a motor vehicle in exchange for dismissal of drug and firearm charges, and was given was granted a 20-year suspended sentence and probation, which was revoked in November 2021.
Nickolas D. Kelly, 30, if Nixa, pleaded guilty in 2019 to delivering of a controlled substance in a plea agreement dismissing a trafficking count and was granted a five-year suspended sentence.
Trafficking charges against Danielle N. Owens, 29, and Michael R. Hudson, both of Springfield, were dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.