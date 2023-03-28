A Tulsa, Oklahoma, man pleaded guilty this week to unlawful use of a weapon in an incident about 2 1/2 years ago in a drive-thru restaurant parking lot in Joplin and was granted probation.
Andreis S. Gaines, 21, pleaded guilty to the felony count at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal dismissing a second count of the offense he picked up a week later involving a second victim.
The defendant's plea deal called for a suspended imposition of sentence, and Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and placed Gaines on probation for five years.
On Aug. 19, 2020, Gaines was driving a Cadillac Escalade through the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant at 1123 S. Range Line Road when a woman told him to slow down after he almost hit her. According to a probable-cause affidavit, Gaines got out of the car and approached her car with a handgun showing in his waistband and told her that he was not afraid to kill her.
The woman drove off, contacted police and picked Gaines out of a photo lineup, leading to his arrest, according to the document.
A week later, he purportedly grabbed a gun in his waistband and cocked it while threatening a man he knew outside a business at 1804 E. Seventh St., according to a second affidavit. Police stopped the vehicle he was driving at that time with three other occupants, including a juvenile, and allegedly seized two stolen handguns and 198 grams of marijuana.
