A rural Reeds man was granted probation when he pleaded guilty this week to a count of unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.
Adam E. Morris, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a single count of the offense in a plea agreement dismissing a second count and allowing a suspended sentence.
Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Morris four years for the conviction but suspended execution of the sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years.
The conviction stems from an arrest three years ago after a traffic stop by Sarcoxie police.
An officer acting on a tip that a man wanted for a parole violation had been spotted getting into a van outside a convenience store, stopped the vehicle Morris was driving as it was leaving the parking lot. While the defendant was not the man wanted for a parole violation, the officer found a partially loaded handgun magazine in his pocket.
That led to a search of his vehicle that turned up a pistol reported stolen in Alabama and a loaded rifle, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document states that Morris has a prior conviction for a felony offense of driving while intoxicated and cannot legally possess a firearm.
