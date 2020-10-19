A Joplin man took a plea deal in a felony drug and weapon case Monday that granted him a suspended sentence and probation.
Kristopher D. Davis, 29, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful use of a weapon in a plea bargain dismissing a related count of possession of a controlled substance and allowing a suspended sentence. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea agreement and assessed Davis four years on the conviction, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The conviction stems from a Dec. 29 arrest after a traffic stop in Carterville. A probable-cause affidavit states that the car Davis was driving was stopped because he was not wearing a seat belt, his front windshield was cracked and there was "a known drug user" in the vehicle.
A drug-sniffing dog alerted on the vehicle, and a .380-caliber pistol was found beneath the driver's seat and a small bag of methamphetamine and a digital scale were located in a backpack, which the defendant purportedly admitted belonged to him, according to the affidavit.
