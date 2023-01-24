A Joplin man who had been facing five felony counts and a misdemeanor from a traffic stop three years ago pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of methamphetamine and was granted a suspended sentence.
Matthew B. Porter, 38, pleaded guilty to the charge Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement dismissing a second felony count of possession of a controlled substance as well as counts of driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and granted Porter the agreed-upon suspended sentence of four years with five years of supervised probation.
The conviction stems from an arrest Nov. 4, 2019, when a police officer found Porter in the driver's seat of a pickup truck parked on the lot of a fast-food restaurant on West Seventh Street. A probable-cause affidavit states that he appeared to the officer to be asleep and refused to step out of the vehicle as asked when the officer woke him up.
The document further stated that Porter, who had five convictions for driving while intoxicated and whose driver's license had been revoked for 10 years, appeared to the officer to be too impaired to perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Additional charges were added when 2.6 grams of meth, some pills and a set of brass knuckles were discovered in his possession, according to court records.
