A man who entered a Joplin gas station store in an intoxicated state and pulled out a pistol while claiming to be a police officer recently was granted a suspended imposition of sentence and probation on his resulting felony weapon conviction.
David R. Jordan, 40, of rural Carthage, pleaded guilty April 17 in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful use of a weapon in a plea deal calling for a suspended imposition of sentence.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and placed Jordan on supervised probation for one year.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that on Nov. 18, 2019, Jordan entered Pete's gas station at 201 E. Central St. trying to buy more alcohol. People inside the store at the time later told police that he pulled out a pistol while talking to them and ordered them down on their knees while claiming to be a police detective.
The incident was caught on the store's video surveillance system, and police found Jordan still in possession of the loaded pistol when they arrived and placed him under arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.