A Joplin man was granted probation this week when he pleaded guilty to a vehicle tampering charge in a case in which he also had been facing domestic assault and drunken driving charges.
Dakota R. Campbell, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in a plea deal dismissing related counts of second-degree domestic assault and driving while intoxicated, and allowing a suspended imposition of sentence.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and placed Campbell on supervised probation for five years.
Campbell was arrested May 20 of last year when an officer contacted him at Joplin residence after the defendant choked his girlfriend, stole a vehicle and crashed it into another vehicle while intoxicated, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.