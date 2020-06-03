NEOSHO, Mo. — A Vernon County man pleaded guilty this week in Newton County Circuit Court to a drug trafficking charge he picked up two years ago in Neosho.
John E. Peery Jr., 37, of Nevada, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree trafficking in drugs in a plea deal calling for a suspended imposition of sentence. Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea bargain and placed Peery on supervised probation for five years.
The charge stemmed from the arrest of the defendant and his wife Jan. 31, 2018, when they allegedly pulled up to a residence in Neosho where a search warrant was being executed by Newton County sheriff's deputies and narcotics officers.
A probable-cause affidavit states that investigators encountered a woman in the living room of the residence in the alleged act of weighing suspected methamphetamine on a digital scale. Sitting on the scale was a plastic container with 28 grams of meth in it. On the couch in the room, they came upon a briefcase containing eight large bags of meth. Two smaller bags of the drug and a large amount of cash were located in two small safes kept in a bedroom where a loaded handgun was lying on a nightstand next to the bed, according to the affidavit.
The total weight of the meth seized was 216.36 grams, or about half a pound, according to the affidavit.
The document states that Peery made an "excited utterance" at the sight of the officers and blurted out that he and his wife had taken out a small loan and had driven down to Neosho from Nevada to buy 3 ounces of meth. The affidavit states that between them they had $1,700 in their possession.
Amanda Peery, 41, who remains charged with first-degree trafficking in drugs, has a plea hearing scheduled for July 6.
An occupant of the address, Danny Devore, 47, and the woman in the living room also were arrested and charged in the case. Charges against the woman eventually were dropped. Devore, an ex-convict, pleaded guilty in January of this year to trafficking in drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and was sentenced to concurrent terms of eight years for trafficking and four years for the gun.
