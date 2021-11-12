MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Marionville man accused of calling a mental health center and claiming to be armed with a handgun and a knife at an elementary school saw his charges dismissed this week in Lawrence County Circuit Court.
Don Trotter, the Lawrence County prosecutor, said prosecution of four felony counts filed on Benjamin D. Lewis, 27, was being deferred in light of progress the defendant has made in mental health counseling he has been receiving.
Lewis had been facing counts of making a first-degree terrorist threat, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance since placing a call on June 17, 2020, to the Community Mental health Center in Aurora and claiming he was at Robinson Elementary School with two handguns and a knife. He told an employee of the center who answered the phone that "all cops must be killed," according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The call forced police and school officials to take immediate security measures at the school, although Lewis was subsequently located in a bedroom of a residence on Lincoln Street in Aurora and taken into custody. A search of the residence turned up a .38-caliber revolver and small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine.
