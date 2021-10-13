A 73-year-old man checking a property he owns in south Joplin on Monday ran a crowbar-wielding burglar off into some nearby woods.
Police Capt. Will Davis said officers responded at 12:51 p.m. Monday to a report of a burglary in progress at 4725 S. Range Line Road and learned that a suspect had fled into some woods behind the property.
Davis said Joseph Burtrum told officers that he was checking his property when he came upon a man in a black jacket trying to pry open a back door. The man swung a crowbar at Burtrum, knocking his phone from his hand before fleeing the property.
Burtrum did not require medical attention after the incident, which remained under investigation Wednesday, Davis said.
