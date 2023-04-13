NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office decided this week to defer prosecution of the child neglect case of a man found to be homeless and living out of a vehicle with his two children.
Dennis L. Shofler, 55, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing this week in Newton County Circuit Court on two felony counts of child neglect. The hearing was canceled when the prosecutor's office announced that it was deferring prosecution on condition that Shofler have no further contact with his children or additional arrests.
Shofler was charged in November 2021 when a Joplin police officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance at a restaurant on Missouri Highway 43 South purportedly found him to be unemployed and living out of his vehicle with his two children for two weeks. A probable-cause affidavit states that Shofler was highly intoxicated at the time with several open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.
Further investigation determined that the family was relying on one of the children's income from a job at the restaurant and on the father's electronic benefits card to pay for food. Shofler purportedly had pawned his Xbox for $90 but had spent the money on alcohol, one of his children told police.
The affidavit states that the defendant has a history of arrests for domestic violence and a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Care of his children was referred to the Missouri Department of Social Services after his arrest.
