The Jasper County prosecutor’s office Thursday dismissed a felony child abuse count that a Joplin father was facing on condition that he submit to treatment for alcohol abuse.
Stanley Watkins, 57, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court, but prosecution of the case was deferred instead and the charge dismissed at the request of the prosecutor’s office. Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas said the charge was being dismissed on condition that Watkins complete the treatment.
The defendant was arrested June 3 when an officer went to his home to check out an anonymous tip from someone who had seen a man shaking a small child and yelling obscenities at him. The officer could hear a man inside who seemed to be yelling at someone hiding from him as the officer walked up to the porch of the defendant’s home.
The officer knocked on the door, and Watkins came to the door in a “highly intoxicated” state, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Because he came at the officer in what the officer described as an aggressive manner, he was detained while the officer performed a safety sweep of the residence, according to the affidavit.
In an upstairs bedroom, the officer located the defendant’s children, who had barricaded themselves in the room by propping a two-by-four against the doorknob out of “fear that he would hurt them,” according to the affidavit.
