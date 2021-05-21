The Jasper County prosecutor's office is deferring prosecution of a sex-offender-registration case for one year, giving the defendant a chance to have the charge dismissed.
Michael M. Booth, 50, of rural Alba, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
The hearing was postponed when the prosecutor's office announced that the case was being deferred for a year with the possibility it could be dismissed if Booth keeps his registration current with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides.
According to court records, Booth was convicted of forcible rape in 1994 and is required by state law to register as a sex offender. A probable-cause affidavit filed with the registration violation count in November alleges that he failed to notify the Jasper County sheriff's office last year of a change in employment.
