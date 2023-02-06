NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office announced Monday that prosecution of a Joplin domestic assault case was being deferred for two months.
Daniel Morales, 39, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a felony count of second-degree domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. A hearing was set for April 4, at which time the case could be dismissed or prosecution resumed.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges last year states that Morales choked his wife during an argument Aug. 20 at their home on South Ferguson Drive. When a girlfriend of his wife came over to check on her, sensed that he was irate and started to record his actions on her phone, the defendant forcibly snatched the phone away from her, according to the affidavit.
