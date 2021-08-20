A Joplin woman who was facing a charge of trafficking in stolen identities got her case dismissed this week due to an unwillingness of the alleged victims to pursue prosecution.
Regina D. Cook, 35, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the charge Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the case was being dismissed.
The charge stemmed from a pedestrian check conducted on the defendant Jan. 7 by a Joplin police officer who stopped her as she was crossing a street near downtown Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Cook provided the officer identification, including a driver's license, that was not her own. In the course of speaking with her, the officer noticed a zippered case on the ground next to Cook that contained a syringe and drug pipe.
The defendant was arrested on an obstruction charge and taken to Joplin City Jail, where additional identification, a bank card, several credit cards and food stamps belonging to other people purportedly were found in her possession, according to the affidavit.
With dismissal of the stolen identities case, Cook waived a preliminary hearing and was ordered bound over for trial on a separate burglary charge that she was facing from an arrest in 2020. Judge Joe Hensley set her initial appearance in a trial division on Sept. 13.
