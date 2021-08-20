MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County prosecutor's office has dismissed four felony counts that a rural Pierce City man was facing for allegedly pointing a gun at his father a year ago.
Jacob E. Worm, 38, had been charged in Lawrence County Circuit Court with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action in connection with an incident on June 18, 2020, on County Road 1073.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant's father, Dennis Worm, told a deputy that he was driving to a location to pick up another vehicle when his son pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, declaring: "This is how I feel everyday I don't get to see my kids."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.