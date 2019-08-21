The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed robbery and kidnapping charges that a Joplin man has been facing, citing issues with prosecution of the case on the available evidence.
Joseph M. Flynn, 40, had been facing counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping and armed criminal action in Jasper County Circuit Court. The charges were dismissed Monday at the request of the prosecutor's office.
Flynn was accused of being one of three men who showed up at the residence of Colt Blunk on May 8, 2018, armed with a machete and hatchet and intent on collecting a $380 debt they felt Blunk owed, according to Blunk's testimony at a preliminary hearing in November of last year.
Blunk told the court the suspects made him sit and watch them get high by shooting up drugs before they began beating him with their fists and the handles of their weapons. He testified that the trio made off with his wallet, cellphone and $500 cash, although he acknowledged under cross-examination that he was uncertain of the precise amount of money taken.
Blunk testified that he did not recognize Flynn's accomplices but expressed a suspicion that a woman living in the same residence with him may have had something to do with the crime. He told the court that she remained outside throwing a knife at a tree while he was being robbed inside the residence and that she later left with Flynn and the other men.
Assistant Prosecutor Will Lynch said Flynn remains charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a firearm from a prior 2016 arrest in Joplin.
