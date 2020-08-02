A charge against a rural Joplin woman accused of trafficking in stolen identities was dismissed last week in Jasper County Circuit Court due to the victim no longer being available to assist the prosecution.
The prosecutor's office dismissed the charge against Ariel S.P. Divine, 28, on Thursday when she had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing.
Divine was arrested on the charge Sept. 1 after a traffic stop conducted by a sheriff's deputy on Garden Grove Road in Jasper County. A probable-cause affidavit states that the vehicle she was driving did not have functioning brake lights and she was found to have active warrants.
Some marijuana purportedly was discovered in the vehicle during a towed-vehicle inventory and a search warrant was executed that allegedly turned up several stolen identification cards belonging to someone else.
