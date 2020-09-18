The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed felony domestic assault charges in three defendants' cases Thursday due to their victims' unwillingness to testify against them.
Dustin J. Campbell, 32, of Carthage, had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault pertaining to alleged physical abuse of his girlfriend March 12 at their residence in Carthage. The charge was dismissed when the girlfriend did not show up to testify.
Campbell was accused of poking her in the face with his finger, slapping her and forcing her to the ground and choking her until she was able to kick herself free and call 911, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Cesar E. Zamora, 42, also was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge of second-degree domestic assault regarding an alleged slapping and choking of a woman April 2 at their residence in Oronogo. The charge was dismissed due to the victim no longer wishing to pursue prosecution, according to the prosecutor's office.
Zane C. Hedgecorth, 22, of rural Webb City, was the third defendant for whom a case was dismissed. He was charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault from a domestic disturbance involving his brother Aug. 21 at a residence in Oronogo. A probable-cause affidavit alleged that the two brothers had been arguing when Zane Hedgecorth punched his brother and knocked him to the ground, and subsequently threw a rock that hit him in the back of the head.
