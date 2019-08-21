The Jasper County prosecutor's office Wednesday dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a rural Webb City man was facing because of loss of contact with the alleged victim, his girlfriend.
John D. Romines, 48, had been facing a count of second-degree domestic assault in Jasper County Circuit Court in connection with a Nov. 22 incident.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a deputy was called to the vicinity of Romines' residence when a caller reported seeing a man dragging a woman from a ditch. Romines was located at the address and admitted to the deputy that he had been in an altercation with his "on-again, off-again girlfriend" during which he slapped her and pulled her hair, according to the affidavit.
The girlfriend told the deputy that Romines slapped her and choked her for five to six seconds. The deputy could see a small amount of blood in one of her eyes and red marks on her neck and consequently arrested Romines, according to the affidavit.
