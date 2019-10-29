Charges against a Joplin doctor have been dropped by the Jasper County prosecutor's office.
Jeremy D. Goins, 35, will not stand trial on charges of second-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy in connection with having sexual intercourse with a girl who was 16 years old at the time.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said the decision was made to drop the charges because she believed a case could no longer be made.
Goins was ordered to stand trial in June 2017 after the girl testified at a preliminary hearing regarding instances of sexual contact beginning in April 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.