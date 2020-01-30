The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed a robbery charge that a Joplin woman was facing from a shoplifting incident at the Target store in Joplin.
Nakota K. Ortner, 31, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree robbery. The prosecutor's office instead dismissed the charge when no one showed up to testify on behalf of the business.
A probable-cause affidavit had alleged that a friend of the defendant, Sharlene Parks, pulled a knife on a store employee who stopped Ortner on March 16 as she was leaving the store at 3151 E. Seventh St. purportedly without paying for some merchandise. The pair were arrested later the same day at another business.
Court records indicate that Parks remains charged with first-degree robbery. The prosecutor's office said Ortner remains charged with fraudulent use of a credit device in a separate case.
