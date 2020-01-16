The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed felony domestic charges of two defendants this week, citing a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim in one case and a loss of contact with the victim in the other case.
Leonard Parker III, 32, of Carthage, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. The charge instead was dismissed because of a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, the defendant's girlfriend, according to the prosecutor's office.
Carthage police arrested Leonard on the charge after a domestic disturbance the night of Nov. 20 at the defendant's residence on Wyndham Street. A probable-cause affidavit alleged that he grabbed his girlfriend twice by the throat, choking her to the point she could not breathe, and then pulled out some of her hair.
The prosecutor's office on Wednesday dismissed charges of second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action that Matthew A. Manos, 40, of Joplin, had been facing in connection with a domestic disturbance Sept. 30 at his residence on Sergeant Avenue. In that case, the prosecutor's office cited a loss of contact with the victim, the defendant's girlfriend.
Manos was accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head with a table lamp and knocking her unconscious. As she regained her senses, he began stomping on her, she told police. She was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of her injuries, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
