The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed two felony assault cases this past week due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victims in each case.
Counts of first-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault that 27-year-old Derrashae T. Wheeler, of Wood River, Illinois, was facing in Jasper County Circuit Court were dismissed on Monday when Wheeler was scheduled for a preliminary hearing.
She was accused of punching her estranged husband in the mouth and trying to run him over with a vehicle during an arranged exchange of their three children for visitation purposes Oct. 18 on a convenience store lot in Sarcoxie.
Steven M. Smith, 28, of Carl Junction, also was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in a separate case of domestic assault. The charge dismissed in that case was for second-degree domestic assault.
Smith was accused of pushing his girlfriend to the floor of their bedroom and choking her. She sustained red marks to her neck, an abrasion above her lip and a knot on her head, according to an affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.