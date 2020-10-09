The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed charges this week in an assault case and a sex offender registration violation case.
Deran Godfrey, 68, of Carterville, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree assault. The charge was dismissed; efforts to reach the prosecutor's office Friday concerning the reason for the dismissal were unsuccessful.
Godfrey was accused of assaulting Howard Morton with a bat March 2 at the defendant's residence on West Daugherty Street in Carterville.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Morton told police that Godfrey asked him for $50 and when he did not give him the money, he began hitting him with the bat. Godfrey told police that Morton shoved him when he asked for the money and acknowledged that he "might have hit" Morton in retaliation and that Morton may have hit his head when he fell.
The prosecutor's office dismissed a count of failure to register as a sex offender on Julius Cecil Dawson, 44, at a hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court. Efforts to reach the prosecutor's office Friday concerning the reason for the dismissal were unsuccessful.
Dawson, who was convicted of statutory sodomy in 2004 in McDonald County, was charged with the offense in 2016 while living in Sarcoxie and allegedly failed to update his registration with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
