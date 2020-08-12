A rural Carl Junction man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated in a plea agreement dismissing two child endangerment charges.
Michael D. Kesinger, 31, changed his plea to guilty on the drunken driving charge at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. In accordance with the plea agreement, Associate Judge Joe Hensley sentenced Kesinger to one year in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years. As part of his plea deal, the defendant is required to serve 28 days of shock time in jail.
Kesinger had been facing two felony counts of child endangerment as well as the drunken driving charge in connection with an arrest Jan. 3 by Oronogo police. A probable-cause affidavit states that he was stopped for driving in an erratic manner on County Road 230 and tested at a blood alcohol level of 0.392% — almost five times the legal limit for driving — on a breathalyzer.
The affidavit does not provide the basis for the endangerment charges. The documents states that he had been arrested in 2019 in Kansas for driving while intoxicated with his children in the car, but it does not allege that there were any children in the vehicle when he was arrested in Oronogo.
