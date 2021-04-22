The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed two felony domestic assault cases Thursday due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victims in both cases.
Reggie V. Davidson, 60, of rural Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. The charge was dismissed when the victim did not show up to testify against him.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that Davidson pinned his female roommate to a bed and hit her in the face with a large ash tray on Jan. 23, 2020, at their residence near Joplin.
The prosecutor's office also dismissed felony counts of third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon that Nathan J. McGee, 32, of Joplin, was facing when the victim in his case did not show up to testify against him at his preliminary hearing.
McGee's charges stemmed from a domestic disturbance Aug. 6 during which he pointed a firearm at his wife, Alexandra McGee, before grabbing her by the neck and throwing her to the ground, according to a probable-cause affidavit,
