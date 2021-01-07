A robbery charge that a Joplin man was facing was dismissed Thursday when the victim did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Kal M. Johnson, 48, had been facing a charge of first-degree robbery in connection with an incident July 30 at a residence in the 1900 block of South Jackson Avenue in Joplin.
Johnson was accused of stealing two electronic tablets from Shani Oliver. A probable-cause affidavit stated that Johnson, bearing a sword and believing that she had taken a cellphone from him, approached Oliver while she was standing on the porch of her home. He purportedly demanded that she dump out the contents of her purse or he would "run his blade through her," according to the affidavit composed by a Joplin police investigator.
The document states that Oliver refused to comply and tried to get away from him. But he tackled her, took her purse and made off with the two tablets he found inside.
