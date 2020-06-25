A 33-year-old suspect was arrested on first-degree assault charges after he allegedly punched another Joplin man in the face and broke several bones.
Travis S. Wyrick is accused of hitting Thomas S. Couch, 36, in the face during an argument about 1 a.m. Wednesday at Couch's home in the 2700 block of West D Street, according to Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department.
Davis said Couch was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with fractures of his facial bones. Wyrick had left the home by the time police officers arrived but was taken into custody later the same day and charged with first-degree assault.
