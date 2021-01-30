A Purcell man was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 5:19 p.m. Thursday on Route D at Purcell in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jerry L. Wilson, 52, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Wilson was driving a westbound pickup truck that was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Breanna R. Mason, 26, of Alba, as Wilson was stopped behind a third vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male from Carthage who was stopped to make a left turn, the patrol said. The collision knocked Wilson’s truck into the teen’s van, the patrol said.
