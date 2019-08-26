An 18-inch python has been stolen from the Petland store in Joplin, according to a police report.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said an officer responded to a report of the theft of a blue-eye Lucy ball python from the store at 3102 E. Seventh St.
Jimenez said employees reported that a man and woman had been in the section of the store where the missing reptile was quartered shortly before it disappeared. But the report remained under investigation Monday without the snake having been found or any arrests having been made.
