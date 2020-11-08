QUAPAW, Okla. — Carl Gene Ortner, 56, of Quapaw, has been accused of posing as a Native American spiritual counselor and using symbols sacred to American Indians to sexually abuse a minor.
Ortner has been charged with transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact in Indian Country, and possessing of feathers, talons and heads from seven bald eagles and seven golden eagles
“The underlying circumstances of this case involve the alleged use of Native American cultural heritage to exploit and groom the child victim,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a statement.
At a hearing on Friday, prosecutors alleged that Ortner fraudulently claimed to be a Native American spiritual counselor and healer who would give the feathers of bald and golden eagles to the minor victim and the victim’s family in order to gain their trust.
At Ortner’s residence, officers allegedly found various parts of bald and golden eagles as well as a whole eagle carcass, according to Shores, who said Native Americans consider eagles sacred and use the parts to make regalia for use in cultural and religious practices.
According to statement by Shores, “Evidence was presented that the defendant allegedly used his position of influence to groom the victim and force her into sexual relations with him, using her cultural beliefs and vulnerability against her.”
Shores also said Ortner is not an enrolled member of any federally recognized tribe.
The hearing was continued through Nov. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.