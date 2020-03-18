TULSA, Okla. — A federal judge found a Quapaw, Oklahoma, man guilty Monday of sexually abusing a child under 12 years of age.
U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell in a single-day bench trial in federal court in Tulsa, Oklahoma, convicted Wilkie Bill Burtrum, 60, of counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child under 12 and abusive sexual contact with the child at the conclusion of a single-day bench trial in federal court in Tulsa.
Both offenses took place in Indian territory and were investigated by the Quapaw Tribal Marshals Service and the Miami Police Department, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Tulsa. The judge set a sentencing date of June 25.
The U.S. attorney’s office said evidence was presented at trial that Burtrum abused the victim between August 2018 and October 2019, paying the boy special attention to gain his trust before making advances on him with inappropriate touching.
The boy eventually told a relative about the abuse and then his father. The father reported the matter to law enforcement.
The U.S. attorney’s office introduced evidence at trial that Burtrum had been convicted in 1993 of four counts of sexual abuse of other children under 12 years old and had served 14 tears in prison. In an effort to prove a pattern of behavior on the part of the defendant, prosecutors also called another child to testify Monday that Burtrum sexually abused him about five years ago, a crime that the boy only recently disclosed to authorities.
