Joplin police are investigating the reported rape of a 23-year-old woman at a party Wednesday night and the attempted rape Thursday night of a 26-year-old woman outside her residence.

Capt. Will Davis said the younger woman reported Thursday morning that she passed out a party Wednesday night in Joplin and that others at the party later told her that a male acquaintance forced himself on her sexually and had to be pulled off her.

The woman had a sexual assault exam performed at Mercy Hospital Joplin, and the matter remained under investigation Friday without any arrest having been made.

A 26-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by a man who came up behind her Thursday night in the yard outside her home in Joplin. She told police that she was smoking on her porch and heard a noise that caused her to step out into the yard. Her assailant grabbed her from behind, pinned her against a tree and tried to pull her shorts off.

Davis said the woman managed to fight him off and ran to a street corner where she called friends, who came and picked her up. The woman told police she knew her assailant by first name only. Davis said a suspect was brought in for questioning that night but released without charges. He said the attempted rape remained under investigation on Friday.

