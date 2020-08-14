Joplin police are investigating the reported rape of a 23-year-old woman at a party Wednesday night and the attempted rape Thursday night of a 26-year-old woman outside her residence.
Capt. Will Davis said the younger woman reported Thursday morning that she passed out a party Wednesday night in Joplin and that others at the party later told her that a male acquaintance forced himself on her sexually and had to be pulled off her.
The woman had a sexual assault exam performed at Mercy Hospital Joplin, and the matter remained under investigation Friday without any arrest having been made.
A 26-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by a man who came up behind her Thursday night in the yard outside her home in Joplin. She told police that she was smoking on her porch and heard a noise that caused her to step out into the yard. Her assailant grabbed her from behind, pinned her against a tree and tried to pull her shorts off.
Davis said the woman managed to fight him off and ran to a street corner where she called friends, who came and picked her up. The woman told police she knew her assailant by first name only. Davis said a suspect was brought in for questioning that night but released without charges. He said the attempted rape remained under investigation on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.