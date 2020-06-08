Joplin police are investigating a sexual assault of a woman early Saturday morning at a residence on the west side of the city.
Capt. Will Davis said a 20-year-old woman was staying overnight at her boyfriend's residence when another man assaulted her. Davis said the woman had a sexual assault exam conducted at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The case remained under investigation Monday without any arrest having been made or charges filed.
