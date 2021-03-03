PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County prosecutor has dismissed rape and child pornography charges that a rural Pineville man was facing in light of the alleged victim's recanting of her allegation.
Tavis C. Beaver, 23, had a hearing scheduled Tuesday in McDonald County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree rape and possession of child pornography.
The prosecutor's office said the charges were dismissed at the hearing due to the victim having now recanted her allegation.
The victim in the case, who was 16 at the time of the alleged offense, claimed that Beaver forced sexual intercourse on her on Oct. 4, 2017, despite her protestations.
She also initially told investigators that Beaver had nude pictures of her and other underage girls on his cellphone. A search warrant executed on his home and cellphone by the McDonald County sheriff's office purportedly turned up several images of suspected child pornography, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
But an investigator admitted at a preliminary hearing in 2018 that he was unsure how the images came to be on the defendant's phone, whether they had been sent to him by the girls or obtained in some other manner.
