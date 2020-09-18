Recovery of a stolen vehicle at a Joplin apartment complex Tuesday morning led to the execution of a search warrant and seizure of numerous stolen catalytic converters by Joplin police on Wednesday.
Capt. Will Davis said an officer located a stolen Jeep Cherokee on Tuesday morning outside Eagle Ridge Apartments, 617 W. 25th St., and was approaching the vehicle when the driver got out and fled on foot. He was caught a short distance away and placed under arrest. Davis said the Jeep Cherokee had been reported stolen in Shannon County, and Aaron K. Wright, 30, of Joplin, was charged with stealing and resisting arrest/
Further investigation led to serving of the search warrant at 419 N. Walnut Ave., where numerous stolen catalytic converters were seized. Pamela Sims, 58, was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property.
Davis said the Joplin Police Department has received 45 reports this year of thefts or attempted thefts of catalytic converters.
