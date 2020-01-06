REDINGS MILL, Mo. — A brush truck and multiple pieces of equipment were reported stolen Monday from a station in the Redings Mill Fire Protection District.
The 1994 Chevrolet truck and equipment such as leaf blowers, chain saws, a radio, an iPad and miscellaneous tools were reported missing to the Newton County Sheriff's Department, according to fire Chief Steven Coats.
"Some of it is easily sold as common equipment," Coats said in a statement. "The other equipment relates to firefighting and may not appear to be a common, everyday tool."
Anyone with information, he said, is being asked to call the Newton County Sheriff's Department at 417-451-8300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.