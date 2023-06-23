The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed burglary and sodomy charges that a Reeds man was facing, citing a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim in the case.
Esduardo M. Juarez-Juarez, 29, had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that was scuttled with the decision to dismiss.
Juarez-Juarez was arrested on the charge Feb. 26 following an investigation of an incident at a residence on Chestnut Street in Carthage. An occupant told police that the defendant knocked on the window of a juvenile and got him to open the window and let him inside.
Juarez-Juarez was accused of then entering the bedroom of a woman he knew and sexually assaulting her. A probable-cause affidavit states that the woman eventually was able to separate herself from him by grabbing a roller blade next to the bed and hitting him with it. The affidavit further states that the defendant appeared to both the woman and police to have been intoxicated at the time.
