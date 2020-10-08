A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a felony charge of being a convicted sex offender present in a public park with playground equipment.
James N. Billings, 71, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Nov. 4.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge states that Webb City police arrested Billings on the charge June 17 after contacting him in Memorial Park near the intersection of North Ball Street and West Daugherty Street and learning that he was a registered sex offender.
Billings was convicted of making lewd and indecent proposals to a 13-year-old girl in 1985 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, according to the affidavit.
