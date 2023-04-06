An assistant prosecutor cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the victims of a home-invasion robbery last year in dismissing Thursday the charges that a 20-year-old defendant man has been facing.
Trevin C. Dicks, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. The hearing was canceled and the charges dismissed when none of the alleged victims showed up to testify against Dicks.
Police reports state that there were two adult males and three adult females present on July 15 at 304 S. Forest Ave. in Joplin when three or more armed suspects entered the residence and robbed the occupants of cash, a wallet and a safe. Most of the suspects were wearing masks. One was not.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that a victim picked Dicks out of a photo lineup as one of the robbers. Just one other suspect, Nathaniel E. Valentine, 20, of Carthage, has been charged in the case, and he has yet to be located and arrested, according to court records and police.
